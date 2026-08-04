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Home / Jalandhar / SCERT to train art mentors under project ‘Awaaz’

SCERT to train art mentors under project ‘Awaaz’

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Sanjiv Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:19 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab, in collaboration with the non-governmental organisation ‘Slam Out Loud’, will organise a two-day state-level induction training for selected art mentors under project ‘Awaaz’ 2026-27 on August 11 and 12 in Chandigarh.

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According to an official communication issued by SCERT, the training will be held at Sood Bhawan, Sector 44-A, with participation from selected art mentors representing districts across the state as well as members of the State Art Committee.

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Participants have been instructed to report at the venue by 5 pm on August 10 to complete registration and other formalities before the training begins.

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The programme is designed to prepare art mentors for the effective implementation of project ‘Awaaz’ in government schools, with a focus on nurturing students’ creativity, artistic expression and communication skills through classroom-based activities.

The organisers will provide accommodation, meals and reimbursement of travel expenses (TA/DA) for all participating teachers. Members of the State Art Committee will oversee the training and monitor its implementation.

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The Education Department has directed all District Education Officers and school heads to relieve the selected teachers in time so that they can attend the training without delay.

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