SCERT to train art mentors under project ‘Awaaz’

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab, in collaboration with the non-governmental organisation ‘Slam Out Loud’, will organise a two-day state-level induction training for selected art mentors under project ‘Awaaz’ 2026-27 on August 11 and 12 in Chandigarh.

Advertisement

According to an official communication issued by SCERT, the training will be held at Sood Bhawan, Sector 44-A, with participation from selected art mentors representing districts across the state as well as members of the State Art Committee.

Advertisement

Participants have been instructed to report at the venue by 5 pm on August 10 to complete registration and other formalities before the training begins.

Advertisement

The programme is designed to prepare art mentors for the effective implementation of project ‘Awaaz’ in government schools, with a focus on nurturing students’ creativity, artistic expression and communication skills through classroom-based activities.

The organisers will provide accommodation, meals and reimbursement of travel expenses (TA/DA) for all participating teachers. Members of the State Art Committee will oversee the training and monitor its implementation.

Advertisement

The Education Department has directed all District Education Officers and school heads to relieve the selected teachers in time so that they can attend the training without delay.