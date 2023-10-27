Schedule for bursting crackers released

Hoshiarpur, October 26
District Magistrate (DM) Komal Mittal has issued orders using the powers conferred under Section 144 of the CrPC regarding bursting of firecrackers in the district in the coming days during festivals.
In the orders, the DM has mentioned day and time schedule for bursting of firecrackers in the district. She has completely banned bursting of firecrackers after or before the scheduled time.
The DM said on November 12, on the day of Diwali, the time for bursting firecrackers would be from 8 am to 10 pm, on November 27, the day of Guru Purab, it would be from 4 am to 5 am and from 9 pm to 10 pm. On December 25, the occasion of Christmas, and December 31, the New Year eve, people could burst firecrackers from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am (Midnight).
The DM said apart from this, there would be no permission to burst firecrackers within 100 metre radius of the silence zones like hospitals, educational institutions, courts and religious places.
She instructed Sub-Divisional Magistrates, Area Magistrates, and the district police to ensure compliance of the orders and instructions issued from time to time by the government.
