Scholarship for children of sanitation workers to ease financial burden

In a significant step aimed at breaking the cycle of occupational vulnerability and poverty, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has directed that children of certified sanitation workers and waste pickers be linked with the pre-matric scholarship scheme under the NAMASTE (National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem) initiative.

The move assumes particular significance for families of workers engaged in cleaning sewers and septic tanks and those involved in waste picking, for whom access to uninterrupted education can provide a pathway to better opportunities for the next generation.

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According to the ministry, around 90,000 sewer and septic tank workers and more than 2.5 lakh waste pickers have so far been certified across urban and rural areas. The next phase of the initiative is being extended to rural areas and workers engaged in drain cleaning.

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One of the key objectives is to ensure that eligible children of these workers do not miss out on educational assistance because of difficulties in identification or the application process. To facilitate this, the Centre has shared data of eligible children with the states and Union Territories for their linkage with the pre-matric scholarship scheme.

In Punjab, the initiative has now moved to the implementation stage. Following directions issued by the School Education Department, the District Education Officer, Hoshiarpur, has circulated a list of identified students to heads of government and private schools.

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School authorities have been asked to verify the particulars of students included in the list and ensure that every child fulfilling the prescribed eligibility conditions for the pre-matric scholarship submits an application for the 2026-27 academic session. The exercise is more than an administrative formality. For children from sanitation-worker families, a scholarship at the school-level can help reduce the financial pressures that often affect continuity of education. The Centre is also considering mechanisms for easier identification of eligible beneficiaries so that children entitled to the scholarship are not left out.

The NAMASTE initiative, therefore, represents a shift from merely recognising the occupational risks faced by sanitation workers to addressing the inter-generational socio-economic disadvantages associated with the occupation. Linking their children with educational support could prove to be one of its most consequential interventions.