Scholarship for DAV students

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: PL Arora Scholarship was disbursed to the meritorious students of DAV College, Hoshiarpur. While speaking on the occasion, College Principal Prof Vinay Kumar said this scholarship was provided by Sunil Arora, former Chief Election Commissioner, in the memory of his mother, Pushp Lata Arora. Dr Varsha Mahindra, convener of Student Welfare Fund said under this scholarship, five meritorious students were befitted. College managing committee chairman Dr Anoop Kumar and secretary DL Anand congratulated the students. OC

Bangalore STC emerge champs

Hoshiarpur: Inter -STC BSF Volleyball Competition organised in STC BSF Kharkan Camp, Hoshiarpur, concluded on Wednesday. Twelve teams from different STCs participated in the competition, which included 10 teams of male constables and two teams of female constables. The final match was played on between STC Bangalore and STC Hazaribagh in which former recorded a thrilling victory in the match. SS Mand, Commandant (Training), was the chief guest. The teams that secured first and second place in the competition were awarded trophies and players were awarded medals by the chief guest. OC

Mohalla Clinic in Garhshankar

Garhshankar: MLA Jai Kishan Singh Rouri met Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla in Chandigarh and presented a demand letter to him regarding the shortage of staff and other facilities in the health institutions under Garhshankar Vidhan Sabha constituency. The MLA said the first Mohalla Clinic will be opened in the constituency soon. In which there will be facility of doctors, nurses and other necessary tests. He said that the Health Minister has assured to complete the shortage of doctors and staff soon in all the health institutions under the light of Garhshankar. OC

Apply for Covid ex-gratia in 60 days

Hoshiarpur: DC Sandeep Hans said to the residents, which had a family member died due to Covid-19, that the government is providing ex-gratia assistance of Rs 50,000. Applications for ex-gratia assistance related to the death due to Covid till March 20 would be received within next 60 days. He said in case of deaths after March 20, applications for ex-gratia could be submitted within 90 days from the date of death. The DC said 1,096 cases of death due to Covid have been reported in the district of which the 972 families have been given the benefit of ex-gratia of Rs 48.6 crore. oc

National Lok Adalat on May 14

Hoshiarpur: CJM-cum-Secretary District Legal Services Authority Aparajita Joshi said National Lok Adalat will be organised on May 14 at district and sub-division level. She appealed that maximum number of cases should be filed in the Lok Adalat as this would save time and money and the decision of these Lok Adalats is recognised as a civil decree to which no appeal lies.