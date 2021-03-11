Scholarship: SC students lodge protest, city traffic hit

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 29

Students from SC community on Friday held a protest against the state government outside Lyallpur Khalsa College here. The students led by activists, Deepak and Navdeep, burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and raised slogans against him.

The students said they were protesting as they were not getting the scholarship as promised by the state government. They alleged that they had only being given tall promises by the AAP government but no relief has reached them as yet. They demanded that the scholarship grant should be released at the earliest.

Deepak said after their protest, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori convened a meeting and assured them of sorting out of the matter by Monday, failing which the students threatened to hold a protest at BSF Chowk. They said that soon after they lifted the dharna, the state government released 40 per cent scholarship grant.

Owing to the protest, the traffic on the road outside the college remained blocked for some time and the traffic had to be diverted on alternate routes.