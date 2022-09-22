Scholarships not disbursed, SC students protest at Jalandhar DC office

Jalandhar, September 21
Students belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, under the banner of Students Sangharsh Morcha Punjab, held a protest at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Wednesday over the non-disbursal of the post-matric scholarship funds. They also demanded that a district-level committee be formed to look into the issue.
We have complained about some colleges asking for fee from SC students, who are eligible for post-matric scholarship. Some colleges have not even been issuing DMCs and degrees to SC students due to the non-clearance of dues. Deepak Bali, students’ morch president
They visited the District Administration Complex to meet Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh and hand over a memorandum to him. However, they were allegedly manhandled by some cops. So, they staged a protest.
“DCP Naresh Dogra came to meet us, he pacified the protesters and assured action against the cops who had misbehaved with us”, said Deepak Bali, Punjab president of the morcha, adding that on the assurance of the DCP, they ended the protest, and held a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner and other officials.
He said they have raised their concerns over the non-disbursal of scholarship funds, and complained about some colleges asking for fees from SC students eligible for post-matric scholarship. He further alleged that some colleges have not even been issuing DMCs and degrees to SC students due to the non-clearance of dues.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...