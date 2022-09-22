Scholarships not disbursed, SC students protest at Jalandhar DC office

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 21

Students belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, under the banner of Students Sangharsh Morcha Punjab, held a protest at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Wednesday over the non-disbursal of the post-matric scholarship funds. They also demanded that a district-level committee be formed to look into the issue.

We have complained about some colleges asking for fee from SC students, who are eligible for post-matric scholarship. Some colleges have not even been issuing DMCs and degrees to SC students due to the non-clearance of dues. Deepak Bali, students’ morch president

They visited the District Administration Complex to meet Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh and hand over a memorandum to him. However, they were allegedly manhandled by some cops. So, they staged a protest.

“DCP Naresh Dogra came to meet us, he pacified the protesters and assured action against the cops who had misbehaved with us”, said Deepak Bali, Punjab president of the morcha, adding that on the assurance of the DCP, they ended the protest, and held a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner and other officials.

He said they have raised their concerns over the non-disbursal of scholarship funds, and complained about some colleges asking for fees from SC students eligible for post-matric scholarship. He further alleged that some colleges have not even been issuing DMCs and degrees to SC students due to the non-clearance of dues.