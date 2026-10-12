School bus overturns, kids safe

A school bus carrying children overturned on the Nangal Majha-Palahi Road in Phagwara on Monday, triggering panic on the spot. All children escaped unhurt and no injuries were reported.

According to information, the accident occurred when the driver was reversing the bus and one of its tyres slipped off the road into an adjoining field. The bus lost its balance and overturned. Following the incident, the children were evacuated from the vehicle. On receiving information about the accident, their parents also rushed to the spot.

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Praveen Kaur, a resident of Chehru, said she received a phone call around 7:15 am informing her that the school bus carrying her children had overturned on the way. She immediately reached the spot.

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Alleging negligence on the part of the driver, Praveen Kaur claimed that they had previously complained to the school administration about his alleged careless driving.

Meanwhile, the driver maintained that the accident occurred when a tyre slipped off the road while he was reversing the bus. He reiterated that none of the children had suffered any injuries in the incident.