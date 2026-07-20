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Home / Jalandhar / School bus stuck in mud near Hoshiarpur choe

School bus stuck in mud near Hoshiarpur choe

Villagers rescue children

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 06:29 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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A school bus carrying children was stuck in mud on the Chakk Sadhu–Bashoi road in Hoshiarpur district this morning after a seasonal stream overflowed following heavy rainfall in the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh.

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No one was injured in the incident as villagers rushed to the spot and evacuated the children before pulling the bus out of the mud.

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The incident occurred near Chakk Sadhu village on the Hoshiarpur-Una road, close to the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border. Continuous rain in the hill areas led to a sudden rise in the water level of the seasonal stream (choe), affecting traffic on the route used daily by school buses and local commuters.

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According to witnesses, the bus got stuck in a muddy stretch a short distance before reaching the overflowing stream. Local residents rushed to the spot, helped the children disembark safely and later joined efforts to pull the vehicle out of the mud.

A video of the incident has surfaced, showing water flowing through the seasonal stream and villagers making efforts to pull the stranded school bus to safety.

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