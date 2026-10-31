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Home / Jalandhar / School bus with 25 kids crashes into solar plant near Goraya

School bus with 25 kids crashes into solar plant near Goraya

None of the children sustained injuries

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Our Correspondent
Goraya, Updated At : 05:26 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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A private school bus carrying around 25 children met with an accident near Dhandwar Gate village in Goraya and crashed into a solar power installation set up on agricultural land. Fortunately, none of the children sustained injuries, averting a potentially serious tragedy.

Some local residents and passers-by attributed the accident to excessive speed, bus driver Ramandeep Singh claimed that the brakes failed, causing the vehicle to crash into the installation.

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On receiving information about the incident, Assistant Sub-Inspector Harbhajan Singh Gill, in-charge of Police Control Room 112, reached the spot along with a police team. The bus remained trapped beneath the solar structure and was eventually pulled out after considerable effort. The driver said the bus owner arrived at the scene approximately half an hour after the accident.

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During the inquiry, it also emerged that the driver did not have his driving licence with him when asked to produce it. Gill confirmed that the driver was unable to produce the licence at the spot and said the police would investigate the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, the administration was urged to conduct special inspections of school buses to ensure compliance with safety regulations.

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