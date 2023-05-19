School heads stage dharna for second day

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, May 18

“Though the file work related to the pay fixation of the directly recruited school heads was completed yesterday, and we were assured that the orders would be released today, nothing has happened so far,” rued a visibly irate school head, as the dharna entered its second day today.

The Democratic Teachers’ Front also joined the protest to express their solidarity with the agitating school heads. The delegation comprising DTF state general secretary, Mukesh Kumar, state vice president, Jaswinder Aujla, district president, and directly recruited school heads — Minakshi Bhalla, Naveen Pal Gulati, Sukhwinder Kumar, Amanpreet Singh Johar, Neelam and Sunita Rani — met ADC Rajiv Verma today. They narrated their tales of woes to him and discussed the hardships they have been facing due to the inordinate delay in the sanction of their pay fixation. The protesters have claimed that the District Education Officer (DEO) has been dragging his feet in the matter as an order is yet to be released.

ADC Verma called DEO Jarnail Singh to his office. The DEO told Verma that he had already cleared the pending cases of probation after taking charge last month. He assured the ADC that the necessary orders would be released by Wednesday.