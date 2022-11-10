School holds athletics meet

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: BSF Sr Sec School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised a three-day annual athletic meet, which concluded on Wednesday with a colourful and spectacular closing ceremony. The day turned out to be a day of immense satisfaction and sense of achievements for those who won medals and also for those who participated and learned soft skills of team work and collaboration. The cultural programme was the special attraction for spectators which included aerobic dance, folk dance fusion, gidha, saree dance drill, march past and band display. The chief guest of the day B N Pradhan, DIG, BSF Punjab Frontier, graced the occasion by giving away the medals and certificates to the winners.

Expert Talk Organised at Apeejay

Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering organised an expert talk onb the topic "Is the future changing faster than we think?" The resource-person for the session was Pawan Chopra, one of the alumni of the Institute and presently Regional Vice President at Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited. The expert talk was held for the first year students of BCom, BBA, BCA, BTech, MBA and MCA. Dr Rajneesh Arya, Dean, School of Management, introduced the resource person. Pawan discussed the blueprint for how our world will change in response to the next 10 years of rapid technological disruption. He concluded how technological convergence will reinvent every part of our lives— transportation, retail, advertising, education, health, entertainment, food, and finance, etc. Dr Rajesh Bagga, Director, AIMETC, thanked the resource-person.

LPU students conduct Workshop

The final year students of Lovely Professional University conducted a Financial Literacy Workshop in Khajurla. The duration of the event was two hours and 60-80 people attended the event. The representatives from the Midland Microfinance, CSB Bank, the State Bank of India, the Khajurla Co-Operative Bank, the Head of School, Mittal School of Business, Lovely Professional University and Principal, Government High School, Khajurla, were among those who attended the workshop. The event was planned up as per the National Centre of Financial Education to help the people of the village overcome their financial constraints and understand the financial system. The event was a group execution and was co-ordinated by Anoop Mohanty (Faculty, LPU) and students Tryambuk Pandey, Aman and Hemant Upadhyay.

Career Counselling Session organised

A career counselling session was conducted for the students of Classes IX to XII. The school invited Sourabh Gupta, alumni of Hindu College, Delhi University and founder of the companies - Wonderskool and Careerprabhu. The resource person expounded on goal settings and various career options. He also elaborated on the prerequisites for pursuing varied professions. The session was attended by students along with the parents and their queries were clarified by Gupta. Manager Ravinder Singh Mehta thanked the resource person for aquainting everyone with the problems in this direction and the ways that can be employed to solve them. Principal Parwinder Kaur Walia expressed her gratitude towards Gupta for sharing the enlightening views. A book fair was organised in which books on various subjects were exhibited.

Hotel mgmt students placed in hotels

The placement of students of St Soldier Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology was organised for the world famous International Chain Le Méridien and Novotel Hotel Goa. There were three rounds in campus placement in which nine students participated in the first round, five students were selected in the second round. In the third round, the interview was conducted by the General Manager of the hotel in which Anmol Jaswal was selected for culinary in Hotel Le Meridien and Paramveer Atwal for Front Office while Annie Rose was selected for Front Office at Novotel Hotel Goa on a good package. The principal of the institution, Sandeep Lohani, congratulated the selected children for their future and encouraged them.

Students shine in Khel Mela

Students of Innocent Hearts made the school proud by winning many medals in Punjab Sports Khel Mela- 2022. In the wrestling competition held at Hansraj Stadium, Mansi from Loharan campus won the gold medal at the district level of 69 kg and won the bronze medal at the state level in Faridkot. Tanu Jindal of Green Model Town won silver in 400m (freestyle) and bronze in 50m (freestyle) in the swimming competition held at Sports School, Jalandhar. In the shooting competition held at PAP Jalandhar, Bhavya of Green Model Town won the gold medal at the state level by playing in the under-17 age group and Akanksha under-14 category and Pranav Sandal of Loharan won the bronze medal at the state level under-17 category. In the roller skating competition held in Sangrur, Hargun Hundal of Green Model Town won the gold medal by playing at the state level.

New session begins at DIPS

In the beginning of the new session in DIPS Polytechnic College, a path of Sukhmani Sahib was organised by the DIPS management. As a main guest, Chairperson of DIPS Chain Jaswinder Kaur attented the programme. Plantation of saplings was done by Chairperson Jaswinder Kaur, Principal Jagjit Singh and students. All the students took an oath that as long as they will take care of these plants in this college so that they can contribute towards environmental protection. Principal Jagjit Singh apprised the students about the college rules and various activities and projects to be done in the session.