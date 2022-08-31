School kids have narrow escape as bus overturns near Garhdiwala

Our Correspondent

Garhdiwala, August 30

This morning, a private school bus overturned near Garhdiwala in Fatehpur.

According to the information received, a bus of Harvard International School Bhatolian Brahmina School, carrying over 30 children, was en route to the the school.

When the bus reached the Fatehpur Link Road from Bhambowal village, the bus suddenly overturned in the fields at the Jhiran Baba Bandagi Nath turn.

Most students escaped the incident unhur, but two of them sustained some minor injuries. The children in the bus were helped out of the bus by the people nearby. The bus has been seized by the police, and an investigation has been initiated.