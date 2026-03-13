DT
Home / Jalandhar / School of Physical Education crowned overall champion at LPU’s 16th Annual Athletics Meet

School of Physical Education crowned overall champion at LPU’s 16th Annual Athletics Meet

article_Author
Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:07 AM Mar 13, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, Dr Rashmi Mittal and others during the inauguration of the 16th Annual Athletics Meet.
In a display of athleticism, inclusivity and national gratitude, Lovely Professional University (LPU) successfully concluded its 16th Annual Athletics Meet. Transforming the university's expansive sports grounds into a vibrant coliseum of competition, the three-day extravaganza witnessed the participation of over 2,500 individual athletes representing 26 different schools, who competed rigorously across 34 diverse track and field events.

The chief guest of the event, Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament Rajya Sabha and Founder Chancellor of LPU, alongside Col Dr Rashmi Mittal, pro chancellor of LPU, declared the meet open.

The celebration reflected the spirit of the 'Ek Mutthi Gulaal' campaign, reminding the university community that every achievement and celebration must also acknowledge the sacrifices made by the nation's martyrs.

In his inaugural address, Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal lauded the indomitable spirit of the young athletes and reiterated that at LPU, the pursuit of sporting excellence remains foundational to the institutional ethos. Dr Mittal emphasised that the university exists to provide a platform where students can transform passion into purpose, cultivating an environment where champions are made and character is forged.

The athletics meet featured a wide range of competitions including the 100 metre sprint, relay races, long jump, high jump, shot put throw and discus throw, along with several other track and field events. One of the most inspiring features of the meet was the enthusiastic participation of para athletes, whose determination and performances were widely appreciated. Their presence reinforced the university's commitment to inclusive sporting opportunities. The event also witnessed participation from students of Online and Distance Learning programmes, further expanding the reach of the university's sports culture.

After days of intense competition, the School of Physical Education emerged as the undisputed champion, securing the coveted overall winner trophy with a formidable score of 580 points.

The Mittal School of Business clinched the first runner up position with 183 points, while the School of AI and Emerging Technologies impressed everyone to bag the second runner up award.

Recognising outstanding individual performances, Japneet Kaur from BPES, School of Physical Education, was declared the best athlete in the women's category, while Edwin Thomas from BPEd, School of Physical Education, was honoured as the best athlete in the men's category.

