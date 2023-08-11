School principal attacked with sharp weapons, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 10

Despite heightened security in the district in view of the Punjab Bandh yesterday, a group of armed youngsters entered Dr Ambedkar Memorial Public School at Abadpura here and attacked principal SR Kataria with sharp weapons.

Though there was a holiday in the school due to the Punjab Bandh, the principal was on the premises for some work. The principal suffered serious injuries in the attack. One of his ears was severed in the incident.

They said one of the suspects was a habitual offender as cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Arms Act were already registered against him.

Acting swiftly on the principal's complaint, the police apprehended two persons in this connection.

The suspects have been identified as Gurdev Kumar, alias Kala (47), and Sonu (45), both residents of Abadpura.

The police said a case under Sections 307, 452 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered against the suspects. Efforts were on to arrest other persons involved in the incident.

“The suspects will be produced before a court, which sent them to police remand. Further investigations were on into the case,” they said.

Victim’s ear severed

