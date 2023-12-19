School principal, wife among three booked for cheating

Tribune News Service

Phagwara, December 18

The Nurmahal police have booked three persons, including a school principal and his wife, for cheating.

Investigating officer (IO) Gursharan Singh said the suspects had been identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Model Town, Nurmahal, his wife Rajani Kant and Gopi Munshi, an accountant of Jayoti Traders, Mitharra grain market.

In his complaint to the police, Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Tagarr village, said he sold 255 bags of paddy to Jayoti Traders, Mitharra grain market, in October 2022. The firm did not give him J-form (sale receipt). It gave him a simple slip and promised to settle his accounts within a week. However, it was not done. He accused the firm of trying to cheat him and demanded an inquiry.

The IO said the complaint was received and both parties were asked to come to the police station.

The complainant said he had deposited signed cheques as security. These cheques were used to withdraw money from his bank account without his knowledge. A cheque was dishonoured and the suspects issued a legal notice to him for cheating.

In his statement, Gurdeep said when he came to know about this, he tried to speak to the suspects who threatened to register a criminal case against him. He said the firm was registered in the name of Rajni Kant.

The IO said the opposite party came to the police station, but failed to present its viewpoint and a report was sought from the market committee, Nurmahal. As per the complainant’s statement and report of the market committee, Anil Kumar, his wife Rajni Kant and Gopu, an accountant of Jayoti Traders at Mitharra grain market, cheated Gurdeep.