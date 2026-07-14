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Home / Jalandhar / Schoolchildren to get national platform to showcase creative flair

Schoolchildren to get national platform to showcase creative flair

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Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:34 AM Jul 14, 2026 IST
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Schoolchildren across the state are set to receive a major platform to showcase their artistic talent at the national level with the launch of ‘Kalantar-2026’, an annual art festival. Following the guidelines of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab, has announced the festival and issued directions to all District Education Officers (Secondary Education) and school heads to ensure maximum participation.

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The annual festival, to be organised by the Kalantar Art Foundation, aims to nurture creativity, artistic expression, skill development and holistic learning among school students. The initiative is aligned with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) and the vision of Viksit Bharat, encouraging the overall development of young learners through arts and culture.

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Students will have the opportunity to compete at the national level in a wide range of artistic disciplines, including painting, sculpture, singing, dance, acting and creative writing.

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The online registration process began on July 1, and will remain open until August 15. Interested students can submit their entries through the official website of the Kalantar Art Foundation.

The Education Department has categorised the directions as “Most Urgent” and instructed all school heads to actively inform and motivate eligible students to participate. Schools have also been asked to facilitate registrations so that talented students from Punjab can represent the state on a national platform and showcase their creative excellence.

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