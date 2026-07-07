Schoolgirl run over by Army truck in Jalandhar

A Class V student of Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 3 died after being run over by an Army truck outside the school campus on Tuesday afternoon.

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The victim, Payal, a resident of the Sodal area, used to travel home daily by the school bus. After school hours, she was waiting outside the campus with her friends for the bus when an Army truck entered the area.

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According to eyewitnesses, the truck was taking a U-turn when it hit the girl, causing fatal injuries. She died on the spot.

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Her father, Ashok Kumar, was informed immediately and rushed to the scene. A team from the Cantonment police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident.