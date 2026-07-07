DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Schoolgirl run over by Army truck in Jalandhar

Schoolgirl run over by Army truck in Jalandhar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:58 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo of the victim Payal ,death in accident with Army truck in Jalandhar Cantt,
Advertisement

A Class V student of Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 3 died after being run over by an Army truck outside the school campus on Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement

The victim, Payal, a resident of the Sodal area, used to travel home daily by the school bus. After school hours, she was waiting outside the campus with her friends for the bus when an Army truck entered the area.

Advertisement

According to eyewitnesses, the truck was taking a U-turn when it hit the girl, causing fatal injuries. She died on the spot.

Advertisement

Her father, Ashok Kumar, was informed immediately and rushed to the scene. A team from the Cantonment police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts