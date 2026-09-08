Schools asked to register 50% students for Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan amid exams

With mid-term examinations in government schools set to begin on Wednesday, the district Education Department has asked school heads and teachers in Jalandhar to ensure registration of 50 per cent of their students for the ongoing Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan games. The directive has added to the workload of schools already facing staff shortages and other government duties.

The directive issued to principals, school heads and in-charges of government, aided and private middle, high and senior secondary schools, asks them to complete the registration target on the Punjab Sports Portal by Wednesday afternoon.

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The timing of the directive has raised concerns among teachers as schools are preparing for the examinations at a time when several teachers are also engaged in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and Booth-Level Officer (BLO) duties.

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Karnail Singh Phillaur, district president of the Government Teachers Union, Punjab, said, “Schools are already short of teachers and many teachers are handling additional duties. The date-sheet for the mid-term examinations has also been released with exams set to begin from Wednesday. At such a time, teachers and students should be allowed to focus on academic preparations. Instead, the government is putting additional pressure on the schools to meet a sports participation target.”

The instructions come as the fourth edition of the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan is under way.

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In the current edition, players will compete in 38 sports disciplines, along with four para sports, including athletics, powerlifting, badminton and wheelchair basketball. The games are open to participants aged between 14 and over 70.

At the launch of the fourth edition earlier this month, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said nearly 10 lakh participants are expected to take part in the games across the state. The competitions are being held at different levels to encourage wider participation in sports.