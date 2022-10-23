Schools assn donates Rs 2.51L to sports body

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 22

The CBSE-Affiliated Schools Association (CASA) has donated Rs 2.51 lakh to the Surjeet Hockey Society.

While presenting a cheque to Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner and Surjit Hockey President Jaspreet Singh, Secretary Ranbir Singh Tut and other members noted that all schools under the CASA have been encouraging the youth to participate in sports and organise inter-school and inter-house competitions in the schools.

Chairman Anil Chopra said that the youth can be shown the right path through sports. Chopra said the CASA management has decided the organisation would prepare a junior hockey team in Jalandhar next year. Lauding the efforts of the CASA, the DC urged all organisations to come forward and support the youth in sports.