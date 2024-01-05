Schools hit by floods await govt grant

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, January 4

While the recent floods in Jalandhar had caused untold misery to the people, education of the kids too was no exception with school buildings suffering severe damage because of waterlogging. It meant halting of classes and shifting of students to a safer place. In Lohian block of Jalandhar, the institutions affected more intensively were the Government Primary School in Dhakka Basti, GPS Mandala Channa, Mundi Cholian, Mundi Shehrian and Mundi Kasu etc.

While life has limped back to normal in the aftermath of the floods, aid from the government has not been forthcoming to help in rebuilding. School staff now even suspect if they would ever receive the grants. Cracks on walls, damaged toilets and sunk floors, all this means that the schools require immediate attention of the Education Department. Strangely, these schools have not received proper grants after the floods.

The Government Primary School, Mundi Cholian, is one such example. The students of the school were studying in the Government Middle School at the same village for months and have been shifted to their own school only now. The student strength of the school is 70, but it needs grants at the earliest to repair the damage and renovate.

The teachers said that teams from the Education Department had visited the schools and made estimates too but they never received proper grants. Teams constituted by the Education Department had visited schools where floods left a trail of destruction.

Kulwinder Singh, district president of the Democratic Teachers Front, said it was strange that none of the schools who suffered maximum damage had received grants. “The grants should have been given to these schools on priority basis, instead the schools where floods had not caused much damage have been given the funds,” he said.

Manish, Deputy District Education Officer, said he would check with the civil works staff of the department. “The estimates have already been made and grants will definitely be given to the schools,” he said.

District Education Officer (DEO) Kultaran Singh could not be contacted for his comments.