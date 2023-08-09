Schools in flood-hit villages see thin attendance

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, August 8

Several students from Mundi Shehrian, Mundi Cholian, Dhakka Basti, Chakk Mandala, Gatta Mundi Kasu and Mandala Channa in Lohian tehsil of Jalandhar district that were among the villages worst affected by floods have not attended school for almost two months now, suffering huge academic loss.

This has worried the teachers. First, it was summer vacation, and then the deluge, causing interruptions in regular studies. While many of the students from these villages are away staying at their relative’s place, some who have stayed back in their villages are not attending school because of accumulated water with only a few preferring to go to their educational institutes.

Out of 81 students in GPS, Chakk Mandala, only a few are attending the school because roads have got blocked again. While there are around 117 students in GMS, Mundi Cholian, the strength varies between 50 and 70. The remaining students are studying in another school where teachers have started taking classes. At GMS, Mandala Channa, the strength of students is 100. Of them, only 30 to 40 are attending classes. Students from GPS, Mundi Shehrian, have also been affected as their school is submerged in water.

The situation is similar in Dhakka Basti, where few students are attending classes in Jamsher school.

Shubham, a teacher from GPS, Chakk Mandala, said students had to attend the school after vacations, but now there would be a loss in studies. “A majority of them are away while parents of the rest do not want to send them because of the inundation,” he said.

Rajdeep, a teacher at GPS, Mundi Shehrian, said calls were being made to parents, but a majority of them were not willing to send the students to school yet.

Students living in tents, miss home

“I wanted to go and have a look at the village where once my home was,” said Simrandeep Kaur, a Class VII student. She went along with three other kids to have a look, but couldn’t go ahead as there was water everywhere.

Other students - Nisha, Jaspreet Kaur, Harmandeep Kaur and Simrandeep Kaur - shared their feelings with teacher Kulwinder Singh who was quick enough to take them near Dhakka Basti village where several people have lost their dwellings. The kids miss their homes, the teacher said.

“I stopped near the area where we had to get on a boat. I didn’t want to take that risk. But I just couldn’t say no to them. They have been living in tents amidst tough situations,” he said.

Alarming numbers

