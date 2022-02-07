Schools reopen from today

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 6

With the Covid pandemic situation improving, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal has allowed to reopen the schools from Class VI onwards, besides, colleges, ITIs, libraries, coaching and training institutes have also been allowed to open for physical classes from tomorrow in Nawanshahr district. Online classes will continue to remain an option.

Sarangal said physical classes would be held by the school authorities, teachers and students with strict adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behavioural norms including mask, social distancing norms and regular sanitisation. He further asked the institutions to advise students of age group more than 15 years to have at least first dose of vaccination before attending physical classes.

Sarangal further said that gatherings would be limited to 500 persons indoors and 1,000 persons outdoors. This would be subject to an upper limit of 50% of the capacity of the venue. These gatherings would be allowed only with compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

He said that all bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, gyms, sports complexes, museums, zoos etc. have been allowed to operate with 75 per cent of their capacity subject to all staff members are fully vaccinated. AC buses are allowed to operate at 50 percent of the capacity.

He added that only passengers who are fully vaccinated, or Covid recovered or with negative RTPCR report of less than 72 hrs would be allowed entry in the district. Persons with Disability and pregnant women employees have been exempted from attending office but are required to work from home.

He also made it clear that no service would be provided to any persons without mask in government and private offices.