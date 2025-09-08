DT
Home / Jalandhar / Schools to remain closed on September 9 in Hoshiarpur

The DC has ordered 14 flood-affected schools to be kept shut till further orders
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 09:33 PM Sep 08, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
All government schools will remain closed on September 9, Tuesday, in Hoshiarpur district amid the flood situation. Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain issued orders regarding the closure of 14 flood-affected schools in the district till further orders.

Earlier, the Punjab government had announced the closure of all schools, colleges and universities till September 7 due to the prevailing flood situation in the state.

