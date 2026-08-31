Schools told to follow mid-day meal menu despite funds crunch

Even as mid-day meal workers in Jalandhar await the release of cooking costs pending since April to purchase basic ration, the Mid-Day Meal Society, Punjab, has tightened compliance norms, directing schools to strictly adhere to the prescribed menu and holding school heads solely responsible for any deviation.

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Nearly 1,435 government primary and middle schools in the district serve mid-day meals to students. Under the scheme, the government provides Rs 6.78 per child for primary classes and Rs 10.17 for middle classes towards cooking costs. With these funds unavailable, mid-day meal workers in Jalandhar said school heads, principals and teachers have been shelling out money from their own pockets to arrange ration such as pulses, cooking oil, spices, milk, curd and fruits.

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Kulwinder Kaur of Amanatpur, a local representative of the Punjab Mid-Day Meal Union, said, “It has been months since school principals and teachers have been providing us ration to keep preparing the meals. The officers keep telling us that the funds will be released within a few days, but till now we have not received anything.”

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The funding delay has also affected the workers own payments. Mamta Sharma, state general secretary of the union, said they were yet to receive their July salary of Rs 3,000. “The salary is already meagre but despite that we are not even receiving it on time. Although the letter was issued on August 5, directing the release of our salaries, we have not received the July payment,” she said.

A Block Primary Education Officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, attributed the delay largely to the transition to a new payment portal aimed at curbing fund leakages. Earlier, payments were processed through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS), but these are now being shifted to SNA-SPARSH (Single Nodal Agency-System for Payments, Accounting, Reconciliation and Settlement).

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The officer said the IDs of meal workers had been created and the data is mostly uploaded, adding that the funds are expected to be credited within a week.

Against this backdrop, the Mid-Day Meal Society, Punjab, issued fresh instructions on August 26, directing schools to ensure that students are served meals strictly according to the prescribed weekly menu under the supervision of the meal in-charge. The directive, applicable from September 1 to September 30, makes the school head solely responsible if the prescribed menu is not followed.

The menu includes dal and chapatti on Monday, rajma, rice and kheer on Tuesday, black or white channa mixed with potato along with puri or chapatti on Wednesday, kadhi with potato and onion pakoras and rice on Thursday, seasonal vegetable and chapatti on Friday, and sabut mah di dal, rice and seasonal fruit on Saturday. Kheer is also to be provided as a sweet dish on any one day of the week.

The department has also directed schools to make efforts to provide special food, fruit, sweets or other items to students along with the mid-day meal on special occasions, festivals or special days, with the support of village sarpanches, donors or other prominent persons.

With the government now placing the responsibility for menu compliance squarely on school heads, meal workers said the priority remains the release of the cooking costs, so that schools can continue preparing meals without teachers and school heads having to arrange basic ration from their own pockets.