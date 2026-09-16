Science City celebrates Engineer’s Day with robotics championship

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Speaking at this occasion Dr Rajesh Grover, Director, Pushpa Gujral Science City, said that robotics has become an important part of modern society. It helps automate tasks, improve efficiency and protect people from working in dangerous environments. He said that the robotics industry also creates new career opportunities for young people interested in technology, engineering and innovation. Dr Grover encouraged students to develop practical skills and keep themselves updated with the latest technological developments. He also highlighted the importance of robotics in areas such as manufacturing, healthcare, space technology, agriculture and other sectors.

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Ritesh Pathak, Deputy Director, Science City, in his vote of thanks, said that the robotics championship provided students with an opportunity to design, operate and test their robots through different challenges. He added that the championship encouraged students to think creatively, solve problems and understand the growing role of robotics in modern technology.

The championship concluded with the announcement of the results. Teams from GNA University, Phagwara, secured the first and second positions, while a team from Lovely Professional University secured the third position. The winning teams were awarded cash prizes.