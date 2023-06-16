Science City celebrates Nature Photography Day

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 15

Pushpa Gujral Science City celebrated Nature Photography Day by organising an exhibition on nature photography to create awareness and motivate general masses about the importance of the nature and its positive effects on mental and physical wellbeing of humans. Beautiful nature photographs of the Ladakh region were showcased at the occasion.

The day is celebrated every year on June 15 to promote the enjoyment of nature photography, Dr Rajesh Grover, Director, Science City, said. He explained that capturing nature images have been a source of study and to analyse various factors and actions required in conserving and protecting nature. Further, the celebration of the day helps in sensitising the general masses about the importance of nature, bio-diversity and environment. Nature photography is a powerful tool that depicts the beauty of our planet, he added.