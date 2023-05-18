Science City celebrates World Telecommunication Day

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 17

Pushpa Gujral Science City celebrated World Telecommunication Day by organising a talk on “ Hello Future: Unveiling the Wonders of Telecommunication”.

The theme of this year’s celebration was “Empowering the Least Developed Countries through Information and Communication Technologies,” highlighting the importance of global connectivity, technological advancements, and digital transformation for sustainable development.

Dr. Rajesh Grover, Director, Science City, in his address, stressed the importance of World Telecommunication Day in raising awareness about the vast potential of information and communication technologies (ICT) to drive societal progress and bridge the digital divide. He mentioned that India has become the world’s second-largest telecommunications market with over 1.17 billion subscribers, and has experienced impressive growth in recent years.

Dr Grover emphasised the rapid evolution of mobile networks and the urgent need for faster data transfer speeds and secure networks to meet the demands of the ever-changing digital landscape. Further, access to technology alone is not enough; it must be accompanied by digital literacy. PGSC is actively involved in initiatives that promote digital skills development to empower individuals especially women and elderly to navigate the digital landscape effectively, he added.

Prof. Arun Khosla, Head, Centre for Artificial Intelligence at NIT Jalandhar said that the day aimed to educate and inspire the youth about the telecommunications industry and its impact on daily life. Dr Khosla discussed the historical evolution of communication and the advancements in technology that have shaped the modern era.

He stressed the importance of STEM fields and encouraged students to explore the vast opportunities for innovation in the telecommunications industry. The event saw participation of approximately 250 collegiate students from across Punjab.