Science City hosts principals’ meet to strengthen education in schools across Punjab

Pushpa Gujral Science City organised a meeting of Directors, District Education Officers (DEOs) and school principals from across Punjab to strengthen collaboration between the Science City and educational institutions, and to make science learning more engaging, interactive and accessible for students.

During the visit, the delegates toured the Science City campus and explored its various facilities designed to promote experiential learning. They interacted with exhibits that explain scientific concepts in an engaging and practical manner.

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A major highlight of the visit was the screening of Mission Moon, a large-format film that takes viewers through the challenges and achievements of India’s lunar mission. The delegates also experienced the newly installed capsule simulator, which provides an immersive and interactive learning experience.

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During the interaction session, participants shared suggestions for strengthening science education in schools. They appreciated the Science City’s initiatives, including teacher training programmes, observance of important social and scientific days, and other educational activities that encourage students to develop a scientific temperament.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rajesh Grover, Director, Pushpa Gujral Science City (PGSC), emphasised on the importance of close cooperation between the Science City and educational institutions in enhancing the quality of science education. He urged education experts to identify key areas and subjects where PGSC’s resources could be integrated with school curricula to improve learning outcomes and expand its educational outreach.

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Dr Grover said the Science City’s galleries and shows help simplify complex scientific concepts while inspiring curiosity, innovation and creativity among students. He added that the institution would continue working closely with schools and organising educational programmes throughout the year to strengthen scientific understanding and skills among students.