Science City hosts state-level World Environment Day event

The Department of Science, Technology and Environment organised a state-level function to celebrate the World Environment Day, 2026 at Pushpa Gujral Science City (PGSC) today.

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The World Environment Day (WED) is celebrated all over the World on 5th June every year to commemorate the United Nations (UN) Conference on the Human Environment also known as the Stockholm Conference held in 1972.

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This is UN Flagship event for promoting environment awareness and actions at grassroots level. The UN theme for celebration of the World Environment Day, 2026 is “Climate Change Actions”. Inaugurating the celebrations, Padam Shri Balbir Singh Seechewal, MP (Rajya Sabha) who was the chief guest of the event, launched an awareness campaign for plantation in the state by distributing plants and calling upon the people to participate in the nobel cause of plantation.

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He asked people to plant native trees and shun the use of plastic for protection of environment. Recognising the outstanding and significant contributions made in the field of environment, conservation of nature and natural resources of Punjab, the MP conferred 2026 edition of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Punjab State Annual Environment Award to three organisations namely Gram Panchayat, Village Seechewal, District Jalandhar (category—“Gram Panchayat”), School of Eminence, Village Chhajli, District Sangrur (category - “Institution”) and Salute the Trees, Rajpura, District Patiala (category - “NGO/Social Organization”). The award included cash prize of Rs 1 Lac, a certificate of appreciation and silver plate memento to each organisation.

The MP also felicitated 8 grassroot innovators of Punjab selected out of 553 entries by Punjab State Council for Science & Technology (PSCST) for developing low cost indigenous technologies and processes with their own ingenuity and know-how.

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Seechewal gifts 4 boats

to Water Sports Centre

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Rajya Sabha Member Balbir Singh Seechewal presented four new modern boats and other sports equipment to the Water Sports Centre, Sultanpur Lodhi to further promote water sports.

With the addition of these boats, purchased at a cost of approximately Rs 2.5 lakh, the total number of boats at the centre has increased to 32.Operating on the sacred Kali Bein since 2014, the Sant Seechewal Water Sports Centre has emerged as a unique hub for water sports in Punjab. While dedicating the new boats to the athletes, MP Balbir Singh Seechewal said that the centre’s players have brought glory to Sultanpur Lodhi and Punjab through their outstanding performances in national and international competitions over the past decade.

Centre coach Amandeep Singh stated that water sports are extremely expensive, with a single paddle costing thousands of rupees and a boat costing several lakhs. However, with the support of Seechewal, children from ordinary and economically weaker families are able to pursue the sport either free of cost or at a very minimal expense. He further informed that, in an effort to provide international-level facilities to athletes, the Sant Seechewal Water Sports Centre has added two C-1 boats, one C-2 boat and one K-1 boat.