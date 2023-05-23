Science City marks Int'l Biodiversity Day

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 22

Pushpa Gujral Science City, in collaboration with Punjab Bio-diversity Board, celebrated International Biodiversity Day with enthusiasm. The event focused on raising awareness about the significance of biodiversity conservation and was themed, ‘From Agreement to Action: Build Back Biodiversity.’

Dr Rajesh Grover, Director, Science City, while giving introductory remarks, highlighted the need to move beyond simply acknowledging the importance of biodiversity and instead take concrete steps to reverse the loss caused by human activities.

Drawing attention to the Science City’s own remarkable biodiversity, Dr Grover shared that it houses a diverse ecosystem comprising over 5,500 trees, representing 168 species and 155 genera. Further, numerous higher education institutions in Punjab have recognised the significance of environmental conservation.

Prof Renu Bhardwaj of the Department of Environmental Science, delivered the keynote address. She shed light on the major threats faced by plant and animal species, namely global warming and mass deforestation. She informed that 10 per cent of India’s plant species are currently under threat, with over 150 medicinal plants having disappeared in recent decades. She stressed the need for a collective global effort to address this issue, emphasising that education, compassion and hard work can bring about the the necessary changes to create a better world for future generations.

Alongside the informative talks, the event also featured activities like poster-making and face tattoo making competitions. Over 100 students from various schools in Punjab took part, showcasing their creativity and commitment to biodiversity conservation.