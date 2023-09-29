Science City organises 'Zero Waste Challenge'

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 28

Pushpa Gurjal Science City celebrated Green Consumer Day by holding a project model competition themed “Zero Waste Challenge”, which saw the participation of approximately 200 students, wherein they showcased projects and models illustrating zero waste practices being implemented in their respective schools.

The objective of the event was aimed to raise awareness about the significance of recycling, reusing, and reducing waste materials in our daily lives.

Dr Rajesh Grover, Director, Science City, in his address said achieving zero waste is a goal that is not only ethical but also economically efficient and visionary. He stressed the importance of designing and managing products and processes with the objective of systematically reducing waste volumes while conserving and recovering valuable resources. He underscored that implementing a zero waste approach would eliminate all discharges to land, water, or air that pose threats to planetary, human, animal, or plant health.

He also encouraged students to embrace Zero Waste practices both in their schools and homes, recognising that such efforts play a crucial role in preserving our planet.