Science journalism can help build an informed society: Experts

Pushpa Gujral Science City (PGSC) organised a seminar on ‘Science Journalism: The Ethics, Impact and Reporting of Modern Science’ to strengthen the skills of budding journalists in science communication. More than 150 young journalists, students and teachers of Journalism and Mass Communication from colleges across Punjab participated in the seminar. Dr Rajesh Grover, Director, Pushpa Gujral Science City in his introductory remarks stressed the need to promote and strengthen science journalism. He highlighted the crucial role of media in bringing science closer to the common man. Dr Grover said that science journalists act as translators who stop fake news, make complex science easy to understand in daily life and take research to local communities in their regional languages.

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He emphasised that a science journalist should report major issues like climate change with hope and real solutions rather than spreading fear. He encouraged journalists and young students to build logical thinking in society. Further, simple, accurate science news is essential for a smart and progressive nation, he added.

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Dr Archana R Singh, Chairperson, School of Communication Studies, Panjab University, Chandigarh was the key note speaker. She said journalists not only report facts but also shape how people understand science. She emphasised that science journalism helps citizens make informed decisions on important issues related to health, the environment and technology. Gaurav Shukla, Editor, News18 present on the occasion interacted with the participants and shared his experiences in journalism.

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He gave useful tips on scientific reporting and encouraged young journalists to develop a better understanding of science. A radio feature competition on the theme ‘Paddy Straw and Pollution’ was also organised to raise awareness about the environmental impact of paddy straw burning. Bhumika from Doaba College, Jalandhar, won the first prize. Mandeep Kaur Johal from IKG Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) secured the second prize, while Arshdeep Kaur from GNA University, Phagwara, won the third prize. Srishti from Apeejay College, Jalandhar, received a consolation prize.