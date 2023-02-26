Scouting teams to ward off heat impact on wheat

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 25

Directorate of Wheat Development has issued an advisory to the Principal Secretary, Commissioner Agriculture, Punjab, to constitute district-level crop scouting teams for reducing the impact of biotic and abiotic factors affecting the wheat crops beacause of a sudden rise in temperature.

As per the a letter issued by Director BK Srivastava, due to unusual rising of temperature, known as terminal heat stress, wheat production is expected to reduce by 4 million tonnes.