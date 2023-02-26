Scouting teams to ward off heat impact on wheat

Phagwara, February 25
Directorate of Wheat Development has issued an advisory to the Principal Secretary, Commissioner Agriculture, Punjab, to constitute district-level crop scouting teams for reducing the impact of biotic and abiotic factors affecting the wheat crops beacause of a sudden rise in temperature.
As per the a letter issued by Director BK Srivastava, due to unusual rising of temperature, known as terminal heat stress, wheat production is expected to reduce by 4 million tonnes.
