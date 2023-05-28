Scrap dealers among 8 nabbed for stealing goods from fields

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, May 27

The Nurmahal police have arrested three scrap dealers, their two workers and three thieves on the charge of purchasing stolen goods from farmers’ fields.

SHO Sukhdev Singh said the arrested accused had been identified as scrap dealers Tarsem Lal, Dinesh Kumar Gupta and Prince Dhingra, their two workers Chirajan and Akhilesh Gupta, and thieves Manoj Kumar, Kulwindar Kumar and Bhupinder Singh.

Dinesh, Chirajan and Akhilesh are residents of Mohalla Ravidass Pur, Nurmahal, Tarsem is from Mohalla Surrrianya, Prince belongs to Jandiala village, Manoj and Kulwindar are from Bature village and Bhupinder Singh is from Cheema Khurd village.

Gurchetan Singh, a resident of Shidham Hari Singh village told the police that the accused stole a motor starter, grip and cables and other materials from his borewell on the night of May 24. They also allegedly stole such goods from many other farmer’s borewells and sold them to scrap dealers. Balbir Singh, a resident of Sunner Kalan village, identified the accused in the police custody and said they had assaulted him at his well on May 20 and snatched Rs 700 and stole the motor starter and the cable.

The SHO said a case under Sections 379-B (snatching) 457 (house trespass) 380 (theft in dwelling house) 379 (theft) 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC had been registered against the accused. A huge quantity of stolen goods has been recovered from their possession, the SHO said, adding that the accused were produced in a court which remanded them to the custody till Monday. Meanwhile, many farmers staged a dharna in front of the police station demanding strict action against the accused.

