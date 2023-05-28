 Scrap dealers among 8 nabbed for stealing goods from fields : The Tribune India

Scrap dealers among 8 nabbed for stealing goods from fields

Farmers stage dharna in Nurmahal demanding strict action

Scrap dealers among 8 nabbed for stealing goods from fields

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, May 27

The Nurmahal police have arrested three scrap dealers, their two workers and three thieves on the charge of purchasing stolen goods from farmers’ fields.

SHO Sukhdev Singh said the arrested accused had been identified as scrap dealers Tarsem Lal, Dinesh Kumar Gupta and Prince Dhingra, their two workers Chirajan and Akhilesh Gupta, and thieves Manoj Kumar, Kulwindar Kumar and Bhupinder Singh.

Dinesh, Chirajan and Akhilesh are residents of Mohalla Ravidass Pur, Nurmahal, Tarsem is from Mohalla Surrrianya, Prince belongs to Jandiala village, Manoj and Kulwindar are from Bature village and Bhupinder Singh is from Cheema Khurd village.

Gurchetan Singh, a resident of Shidham Hari Singh village told the police that the accused stole a motor starter, grip and cables and other materials from his borewell on the night of May 24. They also allegedly stole such goods from many other farmer’s borewells and sold them to scrap dealers. Balbir Singh, a resident of Sunner Kalan village, identified the accused in the police custody and said they had assaulted him at his well on May 20 and snatched Rs 700 and stole the motor starter and the cable.

The SHO said a case under Sections 379-B (snatching) 457 (house trespass) 380 (theft in dwelling house) 379 (theft) 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC had been registered against the accused. A huge quantity of stolen goods has been recovered from their possession, the SHO said, adding that the accused were produced in a court which remanded them to the custody till Monday. Meanwhile, many farmers staged a dharna in front of the police station demanding strict action against the accused.

Accused stole cables, motor starter

  • Gurchetan Singh, a resident of Shidham Hari Singh village told the police that the accused stole a motor starter, grip and cables and other materials from his borewell on the night of May 24. They also allegedly stole such goods from many other farmer’s borewells and sold them to scrap dealers
  • SHO Sukhdev Singh said the arrested accused had been identified as scrap dealers Tarsem Lal, Dinesh Kumar Gupta and Prince Dhingra, their two workers Chirajan and Akhilesh Gupta, and thieves Manoj Kumar, Kulwindar Kumar and Bhupinder Singh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Estranged husband stabs his Sikh wife to death in Canada's Brampton; arrested

2
Diaspora

Bill introduced in US to hire foreign health workers on H-1B visa

3
Diaspora

Canadian party calls on govt to stop deportation of 150 Punjabi students

4
Nation Explainer

Sengol, what is the big controversy all about

5
Entertainment

Salman Khan stops to hug Vicky Kaushal a day after 'Dabangg' star's security pushed latter aside

6
Nation

In pictures: Inside India’s new Parliament building

7
Nation

NITI Aayog meeting: PM Modi urges states to maintain fiscal discipline, take prudent decisions; 11 CMs skip

8
Punjab

Geological Survey of India to assess groundwater contamination by heavy metals in Punjab and Haryana

9
Nation

'Sengol to finally get its due': PM Modi takes 'walking stick' dig at Congress

10
Nation

RSS ban row: Karnataka Congress takes U-turn

Don't Miss

View All
Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Viral video: Did Salman Khan's security stop Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2023?
Trending

Viral video: Did Salman Khan's security stop Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2023?

Senior citizen duped of ~13L
Himachal

Senior citizen duped of Rs 13 lakh by fake WhatsApp caller from Canada

Top News

Watch LIVE: New Parliament opening with mega 'Sengol' ceremony

PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott

Twenty one Opposition parties skipped the event protesting t...

Lotus motif for RS, peacock for LS: 900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament building

Lotus motif for RS, peacock for LS: 900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament building

In pictures: India’s new Parliament building

In pictures: Inside India’s new Parliament building

PM Modi will inaugurate it on Sunday

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers

Pictures: Police detain farm leaders in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers

'Some Khap leaders, including Hardeep Ahlawat and Mahender N...

Search and rescue team unable to find missing Indian-origin climber at Mount Everest summit

Search and rescue team unable to find missing Indian-origin climber at Mount Everest summit

Shrinivas scaled the Mount Everest on May 19 but told his wi...


Cities

View All

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

MC starts work on establishing bio-CNG plant at Bhagtanwala

Defying odds, 15 differently-abled students shine

Proud moment for families

CKD to open new schools in Batala

Two DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Two Punjab DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Row erupts as Bathinda MC issues notice to library

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

Adopting child becomes easier in Chandigarh

Bus overturns near Zirakpur flyover

Woman killed in hit-&-run

Day 2: Experts help students take right course

Manish Sisodia fabricated public opinion, alleges CBI

Manish Sisodia fabricated public opinion, alleges CBI

Delhi woman falls prey to ‘free thali’ bait, loses Rs 90,000 in cyber fraud

Old enmity takes ugly turn, Delhi teen stabbed to death

Man arrested for supplying arms to Neeraj Bawana gang

Teacher booked for sexual harassment

‘Kachha-baniyan’ gang scare in Jalandhar

'Kachha-baniyan' gang scare in Jalandhar

2 nabbed after telcos' complaints over SIM fraud in Jalandhar

Son of auto driver gets 98% in PSEB Class X exams

Bar up in arms against Shahkot SDM

12-year-old delivers baby; probe on

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Inter-state arms supplier nabbed in Ludhiana, 5 weapons seized

2 booked for running illegal IELTS centres

Two land in police net with opium, illcit liquor

Assessment of sewer system by independent experts sought

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

700 awarded degrees at SGGS varsity

ASHA workers’ union protests against govt

Man slips while boarding train, dies on spot