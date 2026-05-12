Scrapping of NEET-UG leaves aspirants shocked, anxious in Jalandhar

The announcement of scrapping of the NEET-UG 2026 exam conducted on May 3 has come as a rude shock for the students, who had barely relaxed after a hard preparation spanning over the past two years.

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Since the difficulty level of the examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) had been moderate as compared to the previous year, most aspirants were satisfied and expecting a good score. But now with re-exam to be scheduled, they feel that they had been cheated.

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A question which all aspirants have been asking is as to why the Centre had failed to make the high-stake NEET exam leak-free in so many years. "After attempting the paper, I thought we would be luckier than our seniors. But that was not the case. Like them, we too have been caught in a mess through no fault of ours. I don’t think I’ll be able to get back to my books until a fresh examination date is announced,” said Bhavya, a Jalandhar NEET aspirant.

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There, however, are some students who are upbeat over getting a fresh chance. Shubham, a student from Hoshiarpur, said, "Somehow, I was not satisfied at my May 3 performance. I had felt that I could do better in chemistry. I shall resume my coaching all over again and take a daily mock test to do better in the god-sent opportunity to me".

On the NEET fiasco, former Education Minister Pargat Singh questioned the Centre over the repeated cancellation of the NEET examination. He said, "Neither the Prime Minister, nor his leaders have ever appeared for this exam, so they cannot understand the pain of 22 lakh children of the country. Only the students know how hard they have to work for this exam. To prevent repeated cancellations of NEET, the government needs to take strict measures. Punishment for the accused should be so severe that it deters anyone from committing such acts in the future."