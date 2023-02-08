Scribe attacked with sharp weapons

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 7

Rajesh Thapa, a senior journalist, was attacked by some unidentified miscreants who broke into his shop based at JP Nagar here on Tuesday evening.

In his complaint to the police, Thapa alleged that he was attacked by seven or eight youngsters with sharp-edged weapons. He said the miscreants brandishing swords entered his shop, and started beating him.

He alleged that one of the youngsters who was involved in the incident was a Dilbagh Nagar resident, Rhydham Sharma. He claimed in 2019, Rhydham and some other people attacked Mother Mary School situated in his neighbourhood and burnt the vehicles parked outside.

He said a case in this regard was already being heardin the court, and Rhydham was allegedly pressuring him to get the case closed anyhow.

He said as he refused to help him, he attacked him with his friends and even took away his mobile and some cash from the shop.

Meanwhile, the cops of Basti Bawa Khel who reached the spot, said they have registered a complaint and further investigation in the case was underway.