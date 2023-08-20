Scribe ends his life in hotel room

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 19

A city-based scribe, who was running a Hindi web portal, allegedly committed suicide in a hotel room here last evening. The deceased, identified as Ravi Gill, left behind a suicide note in which he blamed four individuals, including a fellow woman journalist, for forcing him to take this extreme step.

Rahul Gill, in his statement to the police, alleged that his brother Ravi had been subjected to mental harassment by these individuals. According to Rahul, his brother was being blackmailed after failing to meet their demands. This unrelenting pressure forced him to take the extreme step.

Navi Baradari police officials registered a case under Section 306 of the IPC against the suspects mentioned in the suicide note. However, no arrests have been made in this connection so far.

Fuelled by anger, family members of the deceased staged a protest at Jyoti Chowk here on Saturday, demanding justice and the arrest of those named in the FIR. As a result, the entire area was affected. The chowk witnessed a complete closure of shops and activities for the day.

The protesters vented their anger, asserting that despite giving the suicide note and supporting evidence to the police, no substantial action was being taken against the suspects. They also accused the cops of seemingly dragging their feet in the investigation.

Dalit leader Chandan Grewal joined the protest in solidarity with the grieving family. He extended his support to the family and urged the police to swiftly apprehend those responsible for driving Ravi to such a tragic fate.

While tensions ran high, ACP (Central) Nirmal Singh assured the public that the police were diligently examining every facet of the case. He reiterated that the FIR against the suspects had already been filed and reassured that the individuals implicated in the suicide note would be taken into custody promptly.

