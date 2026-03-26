Scribe seriously injured in attack in Phagwara

A journalist of a Hindi daily Amar Passi, was seriously injured after being attacked with sharp-edged weapons late Wednesday night in Mohalla Bhagatpura here. He was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital, where his condition is stated to be serious.

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The incident took place when Passi was stepping out of his house and was about to get into his car. Three armed youths, who arrived on a scooter, attacked him from behind. The assailants reportedly struck him on the head, leaving him critically injured.

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When one of Passi’s aides tried to intervene and resist the attackers, he was allegedly threatened with a revolver by the assailants, who managed to flee the scene after the attack.

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Sources said Passi had settled a family dispute. It is suspected that one of the parties was dissatisfied with the settlement and had allegedly been issuing threats to him. Passi had also reportedly informed the police about these threats prior to the incident.

The police have launched an investigation and are making efforts to identify and arrest the attackers.