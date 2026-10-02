SDM flags off e-rickshaw to create awareness against stubble burning in Phagwara

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Navjot Sharma flagged off an e-rickshaw to create awareness among farmers about the harmful impact of stubble burning and encouraged them to adopt safe and sustainable methods of crop-residue management.

Equipped with a public-address audio system, the specially deployed e-rickshaw will visit villages falling under the Phagwara subdivision and disseminate messages regarding the serious environmental and health hazards associated with burning of the paddy straw. The awareness campaign will particularly focus on apprising farmers about the adverse effects of stubble burning on air quality, soil health and the overall environment.

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Speaking on the occasion, SDM Navjot Sharma said collective efforts and active participation from farmers were need of the hour to curb stubble burning. She said the administration was making every possible effort to reach farmers at the village level and educate them about the harmful consequences of burning crop residue.

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She further appealed to farmers to cooperate with the administration and adopt environmentally friendly methods for managing paddy straw. She said protecting the environment was a collective responsibility and awareness among farmers was a key step towards curbing incidents of stubble burning and ensuring cleaner air for everyone.

Block Agriculture Officer Paramjit Singh said the e-rickshaw would cover 10 villages every day, ensuring that awareness messages reach a large number of farmers ahead of and during the paddy harvesting season. Through announcements, farmers would be encouraged to avoid burning crop residue and instead opt for alternative residue-management techniques.