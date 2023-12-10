SDM flags off EVM demonstration mobile van in Nawanshahr district

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, December 9

Balachaur SDM Vikramjit Singh Panthey with a view to sensitise masses about the importance of right to vote as well as functioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs), flagged off an EVM demonstration mobile van at Nawanshahr today.

Rajinder Kumar, lecturer-cum-Nodal Officer SVEEP, has been deputed in-charge for the mobile van comprising digital library and EVM.

The van would visit as many as 10 polling locations situated at villages Sahungra, Saroya, Karimpur Dhiani, Karimpur Chahawala, Rouri, Torowal, Chhuchhewal, Pojewal, Bholewal and Chandpur Rurki falling under Balachaur assembly segment, said the SDM.

Balachaur tehsildar Parveen Chhiber; Rajinder Kumar, SVEEP nodal officer, Harvinder Singh, revenue superintendent; Jaswinder Singh, steno; Maninder Singh, election clerk, among others were present on the occasion.

