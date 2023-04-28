SDM meets with land owners

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 27

Mukerian SDM-cum-Land Acquisition Collector Ojaswi told the reporters that a meeting was held to clear the objections of the people of Kartoli, Sikri, Nangal Khanora, Bhavnaur and Bhatoli villages regarding the land acquired by Hoshiarpur for laying the line from Talwara to Mukerian, as per the guidelines of DC Komal Mital. In the meeting, the grievances of the people of these villages were redressed. An appeal was made to the village residents about an award of the acquired land being issued. The residents are supposed to contact Naib Tehsildar, Talwara or the SDM for any information in this regard. Work on the acquisition of additional area is under way, and it would be completed soon. Necessary work in this regard commenced on April 26. The general public has been urged to cooperate with the employees of the Revenue Department in this regard. He said that for the convenience of the general public, the railway land acquisition staff would be present at the office of Naib Tehsildar Talwara every Monday. Further, if anyone has any objection regarding the compensation, he or she may send a written objection to the employees. He also said that if anyone has any objection regarding the given area, he can get his right by filing a writ petition in the High Court and if any poor family wants to get legal help, the administration will give full cooperation to him. He also said that the applications and objections related to the girdawari should be disposed of at the earliest. He said that the administration was fully committed to completing the railway project soon.