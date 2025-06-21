SDM Phagwara orders 30-day limit on registries, mutations

In line with the Punjab Government’s directives, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Phagwara, Jashanjit Singh, held a meeting with officials of the Revenue Department in Phagwara on Friday.

During the meeting, he instructed all Kanungos to ensure that property-related mutations filed by the public are processed and resolved within 30 days.

He also directed Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars to expedite the resolution of all pending land-related cases without unnecessary delay.

The SDM further informed that the state government is set to implement the “e-Registry Project” across Punjab from July 1. Under this initiative, citizens will be able to register land and property documents from any tehsil within the district, thereby enhancing convenience and administrative efficiency.

The meeting was attended by Tehsildar Jaswinder Singh, Naib Tehsildar Gurcharan Singh, ASM Satinder Singh, Kanungo Parmjit Ram (Phagwara), Kanungo Parmjit Singh (Ranipur), Kanungo Karam Singh (Rahina Jattan), among others.