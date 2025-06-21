DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jalandhar / SDM Phagwara orders 30-day limit on registries, mutations

SDM Phagwara orders 30-day limit on registries, mutations

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:30 AM Jun 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
SDM, Phagwara, Jashanjit Singh holds a meeting with revenue officers.
Advertisement

In line with the Punjab Government’s directives, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Phagwara, Jashanjit Singh, held a meeting with officials of the Revenue Department in Phagwara on Friday.

Advertisement

During the meeting, he instructed all Kanungos to ensure that property-related mutations filed by the public are processed and resolved within 30 days.

He also directed Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars to expedite the resolution of all pending land-related cases without unnecessary delay.

Advertisement

The SDM further informed that the state government is set to implement the “e-Registry Project” across Punjab from July 1. Under this initiative, citizens will be able to register land and property documents from any tehsil within the district, thereby enhancing convenience and administrative efficiency.

The meeting was attended by Tehsildar Jaswinder Singh, Naib Tehsildar Gurcharan Singh, ASM Satinder Singh, Kanungo Parmjit Ram (Phagwara), Kanungo Parmjit Singh (Ranipur), Kanungo Karam Singh (Rahina Jattan), among others.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts