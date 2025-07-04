DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / SDM reviews JCT industrial proceedings

SDM reviews JCT industrial proceedings

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:38 AM Jul 04, 2025 IST
A meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Phagwara, Jashanjit Singh, to review the ongoing industrial proceedings related to JCT Limited. The meeting was held to address issues concerning employee settlements and statutory dues.

Key officials present at the meeting included Pavneet, Enforcement Officer from the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Department; Santokh Singh Aulakh, Assistant Commissioner; Ravi Sidhu from the Municipal Corporation; Kamal Saroj, General Secretary; and representatives of former JCT employees and workers.

During the meeting, representatives from the EPF Department informed attendees that the JCT case is currently under consideration in the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), where an Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) has been appointed to oversee the insolvency process.

It was highlighted that the IRP is solely responsible for processing and disbursing all pending dues, including full and final settlements of the workers and employees. The EPF Head Office in New Delhi is actively coordinating with the IRP through regular meetings to ensure timely and proper resolution of the matter.

The meeting concluded with assurances of continued engagement between government departments and stakeholders to safeguard the interests of the affected workers.

