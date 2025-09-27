SDM warns of penalties for stubble-burning

A seminar aimed at raising awareness against stubble burning was organised at the Government Rest House in Phagwara under the chairmanship of Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jashanjeet Singh. The event brought together farmers, village representatives, and officials to deliberate on the harmful effects of stubble burning and to encourage the adoption of eco-friendly alternatives.
Emphasising strict enforcement, the SDM cautioned that farmers violating the norms would face penalties ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 30,000 besides legal action. Meanwhile, the district administration of Kapurthala has intensified rehabilitation efforts in the flood-hit areas.
