SDMs visit mand areas to review flood preparedness

After the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal, SDMs of Bholath, Kapurthala and Sultanpur Lodhi today visited flood-vulnerable mand areas in the district and reviewed the situation.

The DC said the SDMs have been ordered to visit the areas during the monsoon and keep in touch with people so that the situation can be monitored. The action comes a day after The Tribune highlighted that 25 villages across Sultanpur Lodhi remain vulnerable amid a rise in the water level of the Beas in the past one week under the headline 'Anxiety grips Sultanpur Lodhi villagers as Beas level rises'.

The DC also released a helpline for people and officials have been directed to strictly monitor the situation at the dhussi bandh.

The DC, some days ago, had also visited the mand area of Bholath, Dhilwan and Sultanpur Lodhi dhussi dam in Kapurthala district and reviewed the studs being installed to prevent floods and the arrangements made to deal with any untoward situation.

Apart from this, while the duty of Drainage Department officials has been assigned to provide information about the water released from the dams, a district level control room 01822-231990 has also been set up so that people can contact the staff directly.

SDM of Bholath Davy Goel visited Mand Kuka and Bariyar villages and interacted with the people, especially farmers, to take stock of the situation.

SDM of Sultanpur Lodhi Alka Kalia went to village Baupur Jadid and interacted with farmers and reviewed the condition of the crops.

Similarly, SDM of Kapurthala Major Irwin Kaur went to Chakkoki and reviewed the area. Officials said the situation is under control and there is no need for people to panic.