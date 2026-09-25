Sea of devotees throng Sodal Mela

A sea of devotees from across the region paid obeisance at Sri Sidh Baba Sodal Temple today during the ongoing Sodal Mela.

The temple has been decked up for the last three days since the fair has started. There was a heavy footfall on Friday as the devotees had come with their children to offer khetri (barley sown at their homes) to child deity Baba Sodal as a token of their mannat (wishes).

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Chadha and Anand biradaris associated with the temple organised the main celebrations at the temple. The devotees keep fast, which is broken after they offer mathi or topa prepared for Baba Sodal at the temple. Mathi is the main prasad for the occasion. The Sodal mela is an annual fair in Jalandhar that dates back to 1865. Every year, a local holiday is declared on the day.

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The temple was kept well-illuminated in the evening. Among the dignitarties at the temple was Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who even took part in the havan. Mayor and AAP leader Vaneet Dhir, ex-BJP MLA KD Bhandari, District Congress Committee chief Rajinder Beri, Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Walia and Commissioner of Police Satinder Singh were among those who visited the temple.

The mela was held amid a heavy police presence where hundreds of police personnel deputed all around the Sodal Mela venue.