Home / Jalandhar / 'Turbaned Tornado' Fauja Singh cremated with state honours

'Turbaned Tornado' Fauja Singh cremated with state honours

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:41 PM Jul 20, 2025 IST
A procession being take out ahead of the last rites of the legendary marathon runner Fauja Singh. Tribune Photo: Sarabjit Singh
Last rites of veteran marathon runner Fauja Singh are being performed with state honours at the cremation ground of his native Beas village in Jalandhar district.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria are among those who have gathered to pay respects to the departed soul.

Earlier, Fauja Singh's body was kept in a glass casket at his house with his photograph beside it. Thereafter, a procession was taken out to the cremation ground.

According to his family, Singh had expressed a wish for his final rites to be conducted in his native village.

Marathon runner Fauja Singh died in a road accident in Jalandhar district. He was 114. He was hit by an unidentified vehicle around 3.30 pm while he was crossing the road at his native Beas village near Adampur.

His family said he was out for a walk on the national highway near his house when he was hit by the vehicle. The vehicle owner sped off after hitting him. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Considered the oldest marathon runner, Fauja Singh started running at the age of 89 when his wife and son died in an accident. He took to running to fight loneliness and depression. He eventually ran in 18 marathons starting in London in 2000. After his last three marathons -- Toronto in 2011, London in 2012 and Hong Kong in 2013 -- he retired.

Tags :
The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

