Home / Jalandhar / Search operation against drug peddlers at Phagwara

Search operation against drug peddlers at Phagwara

As part of the ongoing campaign against drug trafficking, the local police led by Phagwara SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti conducted a search operation in Kirpalpur Colony and the Chhajj locality of Phagwara today. Several houses were inspected during the operation.
Updated At : 04:53 AM Mar 03, 2025 IST
As part of the ongoing campaign against drug trafficking, the local police led by Phagwara SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti conducted a search operation in Kirpalpur Colony and the Chhajj locality of Phagwara today. Several houses were inspected during the operation.

Senior police officials DSP Bharat Bhushan, SHO, City, Amandeep Nahar, Traffic In-charge Aman Kumar Daweshwar and SHO Satnampura Hardeep Singh were present at the scene.

Speaking about the operation, SP Bhatti emphasised that drug peddling would not be tolerated under any circumstances. She urged the public to report any drug-related activities without fear so that swift action could be taken against those involved.

The police have reiterated their commitment to curbing drug abuse and trafficking in the region, assuring residents that strict action will be taken against offenders.

