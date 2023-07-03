Search operations held at bus stand, railway stations in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 2

Following the orders of Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, the Police Commissionerate, headed by Jalandhar Police Commissioner Kuldeep Chahal, conducted a cordon and search operation, “Vigil 2”, across the city today.

Police officials take out a flag march at the Jalandhar railway station on Sunday. Tribune Photo

Around 300 police personnel, including senior officials, carried out search operations at the bus stand, city railway station, Jalandhar Cantt railway station and other sensitive locations. Suspected persons were frisked and vehicles were also checked. Additionally, around 20 checkpoints were also set up. As many as 605 vehicles were checked and 431 persons were frisked. A total of 154 challans were issued to traffic violators and 15 vehicles were impounded.

During the search operation at the railway station, a person named Charanjit was thoroughly examined. Surprisingly, the police discovered a bag containing Rs 5.6 lakh in his possession. Consequently, the police took him into custody and later handed him over to the Railway police for further investigation. Besides, 20 to 25 persons were rounded up on suspicion. Two POs were also arrested.

CP Chahal said the sole purpose of the thorough checking was to crackdown on anti-social elements, gangsters, snatchers, thieves and persons with criminal background.

“By conducting such search operations and special nakas, the city police aim at instilling a sense of security among residents and sending out a message that police personnel are always available for their security and in case of any emergency,” he said.

He also appealed to the general public to cooperate with police officials and immediately inform them if they find something suspicious.

