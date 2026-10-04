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Home / Jalandhar / Search ops in drug-hotspot Kapurthala areas

Search ops in drug-hotspot Kapurthala areas

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 08:11 PM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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A Cordon and Search Operation was conducted in various localities in Kapurthala. A Tribune Photo
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As part of the police’s ongoing campaign against drug abuse and trafficking, police teams carried out cordon-and-search operations (CASO) in areas identified as vulnerable to narcotics trade and smuggling in Kapurthala. Led by SSP Gaurav Toora, the teams searched several houses and questioned persons previously booked in drug-related cases to gather information about their current activities and possible links with drug networks.

According to police officials, several houses were found locked during the operation. The police suspect that some individuals allegedly involved in drug trafficking have left their homes in view of intensified enforcement. Officials said the repeated CASO operations were beginning to show results on the ground, increasing pressure on drug peddlers and traffickers.

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During searches conducted at various locations, the police recovered narcotic substances, stolen motorcycles and other suspicious items. Officials said further investigation was underway to ascertain the source and intended use of the recovered material and to identify those involved.

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Special focus was laid on persons already facing narcotics-related cases. Police teams questioned them about their current activities and whereabouts as part of efforts to identify and dismantle drug-trafficking networks.

The police appealed to the public to support the anti-drug campaign, stressing that the fight against drug abuse cannot be waged by law-enforcement agencies alone. They said the educated sections of society could play a vital role in creating awareness among youngsters and encouraging them to stay away from drugs.

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Officials also highlighted the role of the Health Department in combating drug addiction, emphasising the need for proper treatment and rehabilitation of addicts to help them reintegrate into mainstream society.

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